Monarch on Flower by marylandgirl58
Monarch on Flower

Glad to see some Monarchs this year. Wasn't looking to promising about a month ago!
18th August 2020 18th Aug 20

Joyce W.

Thank you for visiting my albums! I enjoy capturing nature photos and always feel blessed when I am lucky to to photograph something spectacular....
Esther Rosenberg ace
They are so beautiful. I am glad you see them around. I hope many more to come your way. Beautiful not the pink flowers.
August 19th, 2020  
Patricia McPhail ace
This looks like a male - hope he finds those females !
August 19th, 2020  
