77 / 365
Monarch on Flower
Glad to see some Monarchs this year. Wasn't looking to promising about a month ago!
18th August 2020
18th Aug 20
2
1
Joyce W.
ace
@marylandgirl58
Thank you for visiting my albums! I enjoy capturing nature photos and always feel blessed when I am lucky to to photograph something spectacular....
930
photos
84
followers
193
following
70
71
72
73
74
75
76
77
25
220
245
221
246
27
77
334
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Just One More
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
17th August 2020 7:37am
Tags
wildlife
,
insects
,
summer
,
butterflies
,
monarchs
,
@marylandgirl58
Esther Rosenberg
ace
They are so beautiful. I am glad you see them around. I hope many more to come your way. Beautiful not the pink flowers.
August 19th, 2020
Patricia McPhail
ace
This looks like a male - hope he finds those females !
August 19th, 2020
