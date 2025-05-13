Sign up
Previous
105 / 365
Yellowstone Lake Edited
A photo taken during a trip to the Tetons and Yellowstone.
Today was a cold and miserable rainy day, so I spent time today practicing editing with Luminar Neo. All photos today are mostly older photos with some creative editing and practicing.
13th May 2025
13th May 25
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Just One More
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
5th September 2022 5:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape
,
lake
,
parks
,
yellowstone
,
@marylandgirl58
Tim L
ace
Beautiful vista
May 13th, 2025
Joyce Ann
ace
@laroque
Thank you so much!
May 13th, 2025
