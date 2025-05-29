Sign up
119 / 365
Jumping Spider and Egg Sack
At least that is what the Bug Identifier said. Sure is ugly!
Practicing with my macro lens.
29th May 2025
29th May 25
0
1
Joyce Ann 🐶
ace
@marylandgirl58
Thank you for visiting my albums! I enjoy capturing nature photos and always feel blessed when I am lucky to to photograph something spectacular. I...
1227
photos
116
followers
373
following
Photo Details
Views
13
Fav's
1
Album
Album Four 💚
Camera
NIKON Z50_2
Taken
29th May 2025 4:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
macro
,
bug
,
insect
,
@marylandgirl58
