Previous
126 / 365
Sea Gull Ocean City Maryland
This bird came out pretty good, but I never processed it back in 2020. It was taken at the beach.
17th June 2025
17th Jun 25
0
0
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
@marylandgirl58
2025 - Thank you for visiting my profile. I have been on 365 since around 2014. I enjoy the art of photography and love to...
1303
photos
123
followers
407
following
34% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Album Four 💚
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
25th June 2020 11:24am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
water
,
beach
,
seagull
,
@marylandgirl58
