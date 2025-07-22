Previous
Bluebird with the Wrong Lens by marylandgirl58
141 / 365

Bluebird with the Wrong Lens

I was taking photos with my macro lens and saw him sitting in the tree in my small yard, so I snapped. I figure it wouldn't come out, but hey, not too bad. Would have been great for the "use the wrong lens" challenge
22nd July 2025 22nd Jul 25

🐶 Joyce Ann

ace
@marylandgirl58
2025 - Thank you for visiting my profile. I have been on 365 since around 2014. I enjoy the art of photography and love to...
38% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy ace
I like this so much.
July 23rd, 2025  
Barb ace
Beautiful photo!
July 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact