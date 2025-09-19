Sign up
159 / 365
Out in the Garden
I read that Monarchs will stay close to their emergence/release area. I found her enjoying flowers in my front yard (in my neighbor’s garden) this afternoon. This one is female, the other one was a male. Just so cool!!
19th September 2025
Joyce Ann
ace
@marylandgirl58
2025 - Thank you for visiting my profile. I have been on 365 since around 2015. I enjoy the art of photography and love to...
butterfly
caterpillar
@marylandgirl58
Bucktree
ace
Beautiful capture.
September 19th, 2025
Shirley
ace
A lovely capture
September 19th, 2025
Rick
ace
Super capture.
September 19th, 2025
