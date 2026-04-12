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Spring Blooms
Getting some practice in
12th April 2026
12th Apr 26
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🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
@marylandgirl58
2025 - Thank you for visiting my profile. I have been on 365 since around 2015. I enjoy the art of photography and love to...
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Photo Details
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2
Album
Album Four 💚
Camera
NIKON Z50_2
Taken
12th April 2026 6:40pm
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flowers
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@marylandgirl58
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
I think the vignette adds nice drama here
April 14th, 2026
Kathy
ace
delicate petals on the flowers.
April 14th, 2026
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