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A view from the Ice Box
We were at the estate’s ice box, where food was stored. The view was gorgeous.
9th July 2026
9th Jul 26
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🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
@marylandgirl58
2026- I'm a nature photographer based in Maryland with a passion for flowers, wildlife, and landscapes close to home. Rather than chasing faraway destinations, I'm...
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Album Four 💚
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iPhone 14
Taken
9th July 2026 11:50am
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