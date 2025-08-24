Previous
Florals at the Farmers Market by marylandgirl58
Florals at the Farmers Market

I went to the Farmers Market today with a friend to walk around. One shop had tons of florals so I couldn’t resist a few photos.
🐶 Joyce Ann

Shirley ace
Lovely
August 25th, 2025  
