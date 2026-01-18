Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
26 / 365
Picture and Clementines
Another sketch. ✍️
18th January 2026
18th Jan 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
@marylandgirl58
2025 - Thank you for visiting my profile. I have been on 365 since around 2015. I enjoy the art of photography and love to...
1724
photos
143
followers
407
following
7% complete
View this month »
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
Latest from all albums
514
515
101
102
26
516
103
379
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Album Eight 🖤 Challenges & Extras
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
18th January 2026 10:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
art
,
@marylandgirl58
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close