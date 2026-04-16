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Papa Still on Duty by marylandgirl58
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Papa Still on Duty

The parents are busy!
16th April 2026 16th Apr 26

🐶 Joyce Ann

ace
@marylandgirl58
2025 - Thank you for visiting my profile. I have been on 365 since around 2015. I enjoy the art of photography and love to...
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Babs ace
Nice timing what a gorgeous shot. fav.
April 17th, 2026  
narayani ace
This is delightful
April 17th, 2026  
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