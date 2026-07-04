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32 / 365
WWCD4 Landscape Sky and Ground
WWCD4 Painting with EJLefevbe 31 days of Watercolor. No need to comment, just keeping a record
4th July 2026
4th Jul 26
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🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
@marylandgirl58
2026- I'm a nature photographer based in Maryland with a passion for flowers, wildlife, and landscapes close to home. Rather than chasing faraway destinations, I'm...
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Photo Details
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Album
Album Eight 🖤 Challenges & Extras
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
4th July 2026 7:39pm
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@marylandgirl58
narayani
ace
This is lovely
July 5th, 2026
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