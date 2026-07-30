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46 / 365
WWCM D30 Chair
A tutorial on shading. I’m not very good at drawing perspectively but I’ll learn.
30th July 2026
30th Jul 26
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🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
@marylandgirl58
2026- I'm a nature photographer based in Maryland with a passion for flowers, wildlife, and landscapes close to home. Rather than chasing faraway destinations, I'm...
1973
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Album
Album Eight 🖤 Challenges & Extras
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
30th July 2026 6:06pm
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Rick Schies
ace
In time everything will fall into place
July 30th, 2026
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