Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
4 / 365
"Butterfly" Quote Challenge
Using one of my photos from yesterday for the quote Challenge. Used a soft layer and Hans Christian Anderson quote.
23rd May 2025
23rd May 25
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joyce Ann 🐶
ace
@marylandgirl58
Thank you for visiting my albums! I appreciate all the Follows, Comments, and Likes!! I enjoy capturing nature photos and always feel blessed when...
1181
photos
85
followers
264
following
1% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
4
Latest from all albums
3
260
113
57
285
25
375
4
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Album Nine Themes and Challenges
Camera
NIKON Z50_2
Taken
22nd May 2025 12:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
butterfly
,
quote
,
@marylandgirl58
,
wsl-14
Diana
ace
Beautiful quote and capture, I love the tones.
May 23rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close