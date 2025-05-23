Previous
"Butterfly" Quote Challenge by marylandgirl58
4 / 365

"Butterfly" Quote Challenge

Using one of my photos from yesterday for the quote Challenge. Used a soft layer and Hans Christian Anderson quote.
23rd May 2025 23rd May 25

Joyce Ann 🐶

ace
@marylandgirl58
Thank you for visiting my albums! I appreciate all the Follows, Comments, and Likes!! I enjoy capturing nature photos and always feel blessed when...
1% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful quote and capture, I love the tones.
May 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact