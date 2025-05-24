Sign up
Previous
5 / 365
Layered Butterfly
Just some creative editing
24th May 2025
24th May 25
5
5
Joyce Ann 🐶
ace
@marylandgirl58
Thank you for visiting my albums! I enjoy capturing nature photos and always feel blessed when I am lucky to to photograph something spectacular.
1192
photos
86
followers
265
following
1
2
3
4
5
114
286
261
376
4
5
4
27
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
Album Nine Themes and Challenges
Camera
NIKON Z50_2
Taken
22nd May 2025 12:58pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
insects
,
butterfly
,
butterflies
,
mgtrending
,
@marylandgirl58
Dave
ace
Beautifully done
May 24th, 2025
Joyce Ann 🐶
ace
@darchibald
thank you!
May 24th, 2025
Bucktree
ace
Terrific closeup shot.
May 24th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great capture.
May 24th, 2025
Joyce Ann 🐶
ace
@dkellogg
@mittens
Thank you!
May 24th, 2025
