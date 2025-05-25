Previous
Covered Wagon by marylandgirl58
6 / 365

Covered Wagon

Photo Art.
I took a photo of a covered wagon in Montana and then played with Luminar Neo to turn it into a painting. I am happy how it came out for a first timer. See original in posted with a July 2024 date
25th May 2025 25th May 25

Joyce Ann 🐶

ace
@marylandgirl58
Photo Details

Jo ace
This is so creative
May 25th, 2025  
Joyce Ann 🐶 ace
@thistle_01 Thank you!
May 25th, 2025  
