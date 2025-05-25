Sign up
Previous
6 / 365
Covered Wagon
Photo Art.
I took a photo of a covered wagon in Montana and then played with Luminar Neo to turn it into a painting. I am happy how it came out for a first timer. See original in posted with a July 2024 date
25th May 2025
25th May 25
2
0
Joyce Ann 🐶
ace
@marylandgirl58
Thank you for visiting my albums! I enjoy capturing nature photos and always feel blessed when I am lucky to to photograph something spectacular. I...
1200
photos
93
followers
326
following
1
2
3
4
5
6
27
287
262
378
115
62
59
6
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
Album Nine Themes and Challenges
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
27th July 2024 11:06am
Tags
painting
,
creative
,
wagon
,
@marylandgirl58
Jo
ace
This is so creative
May 25th, 2025
Joyce Ann 🐶
ace
@thistle_01
Thank you!
May 25th, 2025
