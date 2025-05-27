Sign up
8 / 365
Open for Summer
Our pool is open and the doors were open, thus perfect for the Door Challenge.
27th May 2025
27th May 25
Joyce Ann 🐶
ace
@marylandgirl58
Thank you for visiting my albums! I enjoy capturing nature photos and always feel blessed when I am lucky to to photograph something spectacular. I...
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Album Nine Themes and Challenges
Camera
NIKON Z50_2
Taken
26th May 2025 2:37pm
Tags
summer
,
pools
,
@marylandgirl58
,
52wc-2025-w21
Barb
ace
What an attractive entrance! I wish we had a pool close enough to enjoy regularly! Our closest is probably 50 minutes away...
May 27th, 2025
