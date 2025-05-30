Sign up
Previous
10 / 365
Landscape Art - Quote Challenge
Practicing my artistic editing again with an original landscape photo from Wyoming. used textured layers to create artsy look and feel to it. Turned it into a quote for the challenge. See original photo here
https://365project.org/marylandgirl58/365/2024-07-20
30th May 2025
30th May 25
2
0
Joyce Ann 🐶
ace
@marylandgirl58
Thank you for visiting my albums! I enjoy capturing nature photos and always feel blessed when I am lucky to to photograph something spectacular. I...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
Album Nine Themes, Artistic Liberties and Challenges
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
20th July 2024 11:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape
,
art
,
quotes
,
@marylandgirl58
,
wsl-15
Kathy
ace
I like the editing a lot.
May 30th, 2025
Joyce Ann 🐶
ace
@randystreat
Thank you so much! It is fun to do!
May 30th, 2025
