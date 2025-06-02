Previous
Sunflower - Georgia Okeefe Challenge by marylandgirl58
Sunflower - Georgia Okeefe Challenge

This is a take on her watercolor of a sunflower. I have many pictures of sunflowers and so I tried to give it a go for the Challenge!!

Let me know what you think!

Here is an example of her sunflower
https://shopmuseum.org/products/georgia-okeeffe-sunflowers-notecard-folio
2nd June 2025 2nd Jun 25

Joyce Ann 🐶

Kathy ace
Well done
June 3rd, 2025  
Marj ace
A tribute to the artist's Sunflower painting. A delicate interplay of realism and abstraction to imitate the painting. Nice processing.
June 3rd, 2025  
Joyce Ann 🐶 ace
@randystreat @sewfree thank you! I will definitely try another in the near future! It’s funny to try and replicate a photo into art.
June 3rd, 2025  
