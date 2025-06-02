Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
12 / 365
Sunflower - Georgia Okeefe Challenge
This is a take on her watercolor of a sunflower. I have many pictures of sunflowers and so I tried to give it a go for the Challenge!!
Let me know what you think!
Here is an example of her sunflower
https://shopmuseum.org/products/georgia-okeeffe-sunflowers-notecard-folio
2nd June 2025
2nd Jun 25
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joyce Ann 🐶
ace
@marylandgirl58
Thank you for visiting my albums! I enjoy capturing nature photos and always feel blessed when I am lucky to to photograph something spectacular. I...
1249
photos
116
followers
384
following
3% complete
View this month »
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
Latest from all albums
62
293
9
67
120
30
12
388
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Album Nine Themes, Artistic Liberties and Challenges
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
24th July 2021 6:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunflower
,
watercolor
,
@marylandgirl58
,
ac-okeeffe2
Kathy
ace
Well done
June 3rd, 2025
Marj
ace
A tribute to the artist's Sunflower painting. A delicate interplay of realism and abstraction to imitate the painting. Nice processing.
June 3rd, 2025
Joyce Ann 🐶
ace
@randystreat
@sewfree
thank you! I will definitely try another in the near future! It’s funny to try and replicate a photo into art.
June 3rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close