What's for Lunch (WWYD) by marylandgirl58
20 / 365

What's for Lunch (WWYD)

Decided to give it a try. Never done it before. It was fun, but a lot of work😅

I did take my own lion and bear photos...lol.
27th June 2025 27th Jun 25

🐶 Joyce Ann

ace
@marylandgirl58
2025 - Thank you for visiting my profile. I have been on 365 since around 2014. I enjoy the art of photography and love to...
