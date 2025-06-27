Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
20 / 365
What's for Lunch (WWYD)
Decided to give it a try. Never done it before. It was fun, but a lot of work😅
I did take my own lion and bear photos...lol.
27th June 2025
27th Jun 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
@marylandgirl58
2025 - Thank you for visiting my profile. I have been on 365 since around 2014. I enjoy the art of photography and love to...
1347
photos
125
followers
403
following
5% complete
View this month »
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
Latest from all albums
409
410
131
285
75
20
411
312
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Album Nine Themes, Artistic Liberties and Challenges
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
@marylandgirl58
,
wwyd-239
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close