Artist Challenge - Kazimir Malevich by marylandgirl58
23 / 365

Artist Challenge - Kazimir Malevich

Sidewalk in our town center on the walk to and about 2 blocks from the Art school.

Not sure if this is would fit the challenge....so, people may chime in.
13th July 2025 13th Jul 25

@marylandgirl58
2025
kali ace
it celebrates the square so yes, well seen
July 14th, 2025  
