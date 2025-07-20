Previous
National Arches Park in the Distance Water Color by marylandgirl58
25 / 365

National Arches Park in the Distance Water Color

Had my last Watercolor class today. I think I am a better photographer than an artist.🤣 It was fun though and i learned some things. I think I need a drawing class.....
20th July 2025 20th Jul 25

🐶 Joyce Ann

ace
@marylandgirl58
2025 - Thank you for visiting my profile. I have been on 365 since around 2014. I enjoy the art of photography and love to...
6% complete

Photo Details

Jerzy ace
This is great and so is the photo of this scene.
July 21st, 2025  
Kathy ace
Nothing wrong with this. My landscape painting is not very good. Seems I see it in my mind, but can't get it down on paper.
July 21st, 2025  
🐶 Joyce Ann ace
@jerzyfotos @randystreat Thank you both. You are so kind! 😌
July 21st, 2025  
