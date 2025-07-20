Sign up
Previous
25 / 365
National Arches Park in the Distance Water Color
Had my last Watercolor class today. I think I am a better photographer than an artist.🤣 It was fun though and i learned some things. I think I need a drawing class.....
20th July 2025
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
@marylandgirl58
2025 - Thank you for visiting my profile. I have been on 365 since around 2014. I enjoy the art of photography and love to...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Album Nine Themes, Artistic Liberties and Challenges
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
20th July 2025 6:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mountains
,
watercolor
,
moab
,
@marylandgirl58
Jerzy
ace
This is great and so is the photo of this scene.
July 21st, 2025
Kathy
ace
Nothing wrong with this. My landscape painting is not very good. Seems I see it in my mind, but can't get it down on paper.
July 21st, 2025
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
@jerzyfotos
@randystreat
Thank you both. You are so kind! 😌
July 21st, 2025
