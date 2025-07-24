Previous
Watercolor Class via YouTube 🎨 by marylandgirl58
27 / 365

Watercolor Class via YouTube 🎨

I have been following a class on YouTube with Emma Jane Lefebvre. So far I am enjoying and learning a lot. Thanks to all your watercolor painters here on 365. I caught the bug!!

https://youtu.be/tphTJZHVhtA?feature=shared
24th July 2025 24th Jul 25

🐶 Joyce Ann

ace
@marylandgirl58
2025 - Thank you for visiting my profile. I have been on 365 since around 2014. I enjoy the art of photography and love to...
7% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Are these physically painted or edited photo? Either way they are lovely
July 24th, 2025  
🐶 Joyce Ann ace
Physically painted in watercolor by me during the class I’m taking on Youtube @365projectorgchristine
I took a photo with my phone
July 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact