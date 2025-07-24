Sign up
Watercolor Class via YouTube 🎨
I have been following a class on YouTube with Emma Jane Lefebvre. So far I am enjoying and learning a lot. Thanks to all your watercolor painters here on 365. I caught the bug!!
https://youtu.be/tphTJZHVhtA?feature=shared
24th July 2025
24th Jul 25
Joyce Ann
@marylandgirl58
Christine Sztukowski
Are these physically painted or edited photo? Either way they are lovely
July 24th, 2025
Joyce Ann
Physically painted in watercolor by me during the class I’m taking on Youtube
@365projectorgchristine
I took a photo with my phone
July 24th, 2025
