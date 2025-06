Sweet Memories

I found this photo from 2010 recently of my daughter's kittens and my sweet Mickey. โค๏ธ๐Ÿพ Unfortunately my Mickey and one of the kittens passed within one month of each other in 2023. Mickey was 15 1/2 and Ares was 12. They are still dearly missed. Chanel is almost 15 now and very healthy.