Sky Dancing by marylandgirl58
225 / 365

Sky Dancing

There were two dragonfly photos I captured and I had to decide. I liked the colors for this one better. He was high above me giving me the googlie eyes...lol!
5th July 2020 5th Jul 20

Joyce W.

@marylandgirl58
Thank you for visiting my albums! I enjoy capturing nature photos and always feel blessed when I am lucky to to photograph something spectacular....
