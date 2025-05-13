Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
276 / 365
Pitcher Flower
And odd flower that looks like a pitcher.
Today was a cold and miserable rainy day, so I spent time today practicing editing with Luminar Neo. All photos today are mostly older photos with some creative editing and practicing.
13th May 2025
13th May 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joyce Ann
ace
@marylandgirl58
Thank you for visiting my albums! I enjoy capturing nature photos and always feel blessed when I am lucky to to photograph something spectacular....
1114
photos
46
followers
158
following
75% complete
View this month »
269
270
271
272
273
274
275
276
Latest from all albums
365
48
105
366
276
251
51
17
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Odds and Ends
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
10th May 2025 11:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
garden
,
@marylandgirl59
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close