285 / 365
Emerald Swallowtail
This butterfly is gorgeous!! The guide pointed her out specifically
Spent the day at a butterfly exhibit for practicing my art. I always enjoy this 🦋🌸
22nd May 2025
22nd May 25
Joyce Ann 🐶
ace
@marylandgirl58
Thank you for visiting my albums! I appreciate all the Follows, Comments, and Likes!! I enjoy capturing nature photos and always feel blessed when...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Album Two 🧡
Camera
NIKON Z50_2
Taken
22nd May 2025 1:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
butterfly
,
butterflies
,
@marylandgirl58
