287 / 365
Bug up Close (Macro Fun)
I got a macro lens awhile back and only used it a little bit. This makes me want to pick it back up.
24th May 2025
24th May 25
Joyce Ann 🐶
ace
@marylandgirl58
Thank you for visiting my albums! I enjoy capturing nature photos and always feel blessed when I am lucky to to photograph something spectacular. I...
Photo Details
Views
6
Fav's
1
Album
Album Two 🧡
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
4th May 2022 1:52pm
Tags
flower
macro
bug
@marylandgirl58
