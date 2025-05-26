Memorial Day Rememberance

It was Decoration Day first.I saw someone here on 365 discuss Decoration Day and had not heard that term before. The next day, one of our local reports spoke of the history of this exact Day."On May 5, 1868, as the national commander of the Grand Army of the Republic, the dominant organization of Union veterans, he issued General Orders No. 11, naming May 30 of each year to serve as a remembrance by its members “for the purpose of strewing with flowers or otherwise decorating the graves of comrades who died in defense of their country during the late rebellion, and whose bodies now lie in almost every city, village, and hamlet churchyard in the land.”"Here is the history from the Library of Congress:PS I gave this a artistic flair from an original iPhone photo