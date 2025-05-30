Previous
Thinking by marylandgirl58
292 / 365

Thinking

Not sure what these birds are, but he looks like he is intensely thinking.
30th May 2025 30th May 25

Joyce Ann 🐶

ace
@marylandgirl58
Thank you for visiting my albums! I enjoy capturing nature photos and always feel blessed when I am lucky to to photograph something spectacular. I...
80% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KV ace
Looks like a house finch… nice shot.
May 30th, 2025  
Karen ace
Fabulous capture.
May 30th, 2025  
Barb ace
Yes, looks like our house finches... Nice capture!
May 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact