292 / 365
Thinking
Not sure what these birds are, but he looks like he is intensely thinking.
30th May 2025
30th May 25
3
1
Joyce Ann 🐶
ace
@marylandgirl58
Thank you for visiting my albums! I enjoy capturing nature photos and always feel blessed when I am lucky to to photograph something spectacular. I...
1235
photos
117
followers
375
following
80% complete
Tags
nature
birds
wildlife
bird
@marylandgirl58
KV
ace
Looks like a house finch… nice shot.
May 30th, 2025
Karen
ace
Fabulous capture.
May 30th, 2025
Barb
ace
Yes, looks like our house finches... Nice capture!
May 30th, 2025
