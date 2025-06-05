Previous
Charlie: Me and My Shadow by marylandgirl58
Charlie: Me and My Shadow

My sweet 12 year old Morkie Charlie. I saw his shadow and thought it would make a good photo! 😂 He hasn't been feeling well, so he could use some prayers if you are the praying type. ❤️🐾
5th June 2025 5th Jun 25

Joyce Ann 🐶

Lin ace
A cute photo - sending good thoughts and prayers ♥
June 6th, 2025  
