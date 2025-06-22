Previous
Dramatic Dahlia by marylandgirl58
309 / 365

Dramatic Dahlia

I love Dhalias. They are so interesting! From my garden.
22nd June 2025 22nd Jun 25

🐶 Joyce Ann

ace
@marylandgirl58
2025 - Thank you for visiting my profile. I have been on 365 since around 2014. I enjoy the art of photography and love to...
narayani ace
Very pretty
June 22nd, 2025  
🐶 Joyce Ann ace
@narayani thank you!
June 22nd, 2025  
Kathy ace
Lovely flowers.
June 23rd, 2025  
