Previous
334 / 365
Floral Composition in Tungsten
Playing around with white balance settings for 52Frames challenge this week.
1st August 2025
1st Aug 25
2
2
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
@marylandgirl58
2025 - Thank you for visiting my profile. I have been on 365 since around 2015. I enjoy the art of photography and love to...
1468
photos
141
followers
414
following
91% complete
View this month »
327
328
329
330
331
332
333
334
Latest from all albums
41
333
302
145
85
443
334
444
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Album Two 🧡
Camera
NIKON Z50_2
Taken
1st August 2025 5:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
tungsten
,
@marylandgirl58
Shutterbug
ace
The warm glow on the other is beautiful, but I love the color and sharpness of this one.
August 2nd, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Gorgeous
August 2nd, 2025
