Previous
352 / 365
Monarch Caterpillar
My neighbor came over to get me me and my camera to take a photo of her magnificent find in her garden. Oh my was I thrilled!!! 🐛
24th August 2025
24th Aug 25
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
@marylandgirl58
2025 - Thank you for visiting my profile. I have been on 365 since around 2015. I enjoy the art of photography and love to...
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Album Two 🧡
Camera
NIKON Z50_2
Taken
24th August 2025 6:47pm
Tags
insects
,
@marylandgirl58
narayani
ace
Great closeup
August 25th, 2025
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
@narayani
thanks!
August 25th, 2025
