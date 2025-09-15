Previous
Monarch Chrysallis by marylandgirl58
Monarch Chrysallis

My neighbor gave me two of them to babysit for the next week. I am so excited!! They should emerge in about 10 days, so I will be moving them outdoors around then. :) She had eight in her yard and wanted to make sure they would be okay.
Kathy ace
Should be so interesting to watch.
September 16th, 2025  
