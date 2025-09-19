Previous
Second Chrysalis ~ Almost ready!! by marylandgirl58
Second Chrysalis ~ Almost ready!!

Just minutes after taking this photo, the butterfly emerged right before my eyes. I was able to record it on my phone which was incredible. Too bad I cannot share it here.
19th September 2025 19th Sep 25

