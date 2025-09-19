Sign up
Previous
Photo 366
Second Chrysalis ~ Almost ready!!
Just minutes after taking this photo, the butterfly emerged right before my eyes. I was able to record it on my phone which was incredible. Too bad I cannot share it here.
19th September 2025
19th Sep 25
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
@marylandgirl58
2025 - Thank you for visiting my profile. I have been on 365 since around 2015. I enjoy the art of photography and love to...
Tags
butterfly
,
caterpillar
,
@marylandgirl58
