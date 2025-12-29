Previous
Morning Walk at the Lake by marylandgirl58
Morning Walk at the Lake

Got out for a walk today with a friend before the cold winds came blowing in. the rain was over and it was beginning to clear.
29th December 2025 29th Dec 25

🐶 Joyce Ann

@marylandgirl58
2025 - Thank you for visiting my profile. I have been on 365 since around 2015. I enjoy the art of photography and love to...
Kerry McCarthy ace
Pretty scene!
December 30th, 2025  
