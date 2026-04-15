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Previous
Photo 387
Dad with Worm
Not sure why he left the nest with the worm still in his mouth.
15th April 2026
15th Apr 26
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🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
@marylandgirl58
2025 - Thank you for visiting my profile. I have been on 365 since around 2015. I enjoy the art of photography and love to...
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Album
Album Two 🧡
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NIKON Z50_2
Taken
15th April 2026 12:33pm
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