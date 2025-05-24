Sign up
Previous
27 / 365
Upon a Seat
This butterfly was hanging out on a metal seat
24th May 2025
24th May 25
2
5
Joyce Ann 🐶
ace
@marylandgirl58
Thank you for visiting my albums! I enjoy capturing nature photos and always feel blessed when I am lucky to to photograph something spectacular.
1192
photos
86
followers
265
following
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
114
286
261
376
4
5
4
27
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
5
Album
Album Seven 💜
Camera
NIKON Z50_2
Taken
22nd May 2025 12:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
insects
,
butterfly
,
butterflies
,
@marylandgirl58
Bucktree
ace
Beautiful capture.
May 24th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
I love his colors.
May 24th, 2025
