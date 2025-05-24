Previous
Upon a Seat by marylandgirl58
27 / 365

Upon a Seat

This butterfly was hanging out on a metal seat
24th May 2025 24th May 25

Joyce Ann 🐶

ace
@marylandgirl58
Thank you for visiting my albums! I enjoy capturing nature photos and always feel blessed when I am lucky to to photograph something spectacular. I...
7% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Bucktree ace
Beautiful capture.
May 24th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
I love his colors.
May 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact