Previous
34 / 365
Bug House with Fly
I was practicing abstracts, but this guy was checking out the "digs". Wonder if he is planning to rent?
6th July 2025
6th Jul 25
Joyce Ann
ace
@marylandgirl58
I have been on 365 since around 2014. I enjoy the art of photography
1381
photos
131
followers
408
following
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
21
135
70
79
14
418
291
319
Views
1
Album
Album Seven 💜
Camera
NIKON Z50_2
Taken
6th July 2025 9:42am
fly
,
bugs
,
@marylandgirl58
