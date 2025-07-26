Previous
Learning Trees 🌲

I’m on Day 14 of my YouTube watercolor class and we are doing Happy Little Trees. I’ve been doing 3-4 classes a day. They are 10 mins each. It’s been a lot of fun 🤩
26th July 2025 26th Jul 25

Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice
July 27th, 2025  
