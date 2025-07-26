Sign up
39 / 365
Learning Trees 🌲
I’m on Day 14 of my YouTube watercolor class and we are doing Happy Little Trees. I’ve been doing 3-4 classes a day. They are 10 mins each. It’s been a lot of fun 🤩
26th July 2025
26th Jul 25
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
@marylandgirl58
2025 - Thank you for visiting my profile. I have been on 365 since around 2014. I enjoy the art of photography and love to...
Tags
painting
watercolor
@marylandgirl58
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice
July 27th, 2025
