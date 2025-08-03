Previous
A View From the Patio by marylandgirl58
43 / 365

A View From the Patio

What I painted this morning
3rd August 2025 3rd Aug 25

🐶 Joyce Ann

ace
@marylandgirl58
2025 - Thank you for visiting my profile. I have been on 365 since around 2015. I enjoy the art of photography and love to...
11% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

  • 5
  • 1
  • 1
  • Album Seven 💜 Watercolor
  • 3rd August 2025 9:43am
  • View Info
  • View All
  • Public
  • View
Christine Sztukowski ace
Amazing
August 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact