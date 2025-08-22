Sign up
Loose Florals Watercolor
Still don’t have my flowers quite right, but practice makes perfect.
22nd August 2025
🐶 Joyce Ann
@marylandgirl58
2025 - Thank you for visiting my profile. I have been on 365 since around 2015. I enjoy the art of photography and love to...
Tags
flowers
watercolor
Annie-Sue
I like this open style
August 22nd, 2025
