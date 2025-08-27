Sign up
58 / 365
Breakfast
Today I tried my hand at “drawing my day” with ink and watercolor. This is for drawing practice, but I was able to practice watercolor as well. This was my morning breakfast. A cup of coffee in my puppy mug, a banana and a Kodiak protein bar.
27th August 2025
27th Aug 25
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
@marylandgirl58
2025 - Thank you for visiting my profile. I have been on 365 since around 2015. I enjoy the art of photography and love to...
15% complete
Tags
watercolor
,
@marylandgirl58
