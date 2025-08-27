Previous
Breakfast by marylandgirl58
58 / 365

Breakfast

Today I tried my hand at “drawing my day” with ink and watercolor. This is for drawing practice, but I was able to practice watercolor as well. This was my morning breakfast. A cup of coffee in my puppy mug, a banana and a Kodiak protein bar.
27th August 2025 27th Aug 25

