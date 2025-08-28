Previous
Desert Landscape by marylandgirl58
59 / 365

Desert Landscape

Did a Paul Clark video. Love the colors.
28th August 2025 28th Aug 25

🐶 Joyce Ann

ace
@marylandgirl58
2025 - Thank you for visiting my profile. I have been on 365 since around 2015. I enjoy the art of photography and love to...
Liz Milne ace
Very nice!
August 28th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Beautiful
August 28th, 2025  
Diane ace
This is beautiful! Love the colors.
August 28th, 2025  
