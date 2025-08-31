Previous
Water, sun burst, and reflections by marylandgirl58
60 / 365

Water, sun burst, and reflections

an attempt to paint water with reflections. Followed a Paul Clark video.
31st August 2025 31st Aug 25

🐶 Joyce Ann

ace
@marylandgirl58
2025 - Thank you for visiting my profile. I have been on 365 since around 2015. I enjoy the art of photography and love to...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very nice
September 1st, 2025  
