Previous
60 / 365
Water, sun burst, and reflections
an attempt to paint water with reflections. Followed a Paul Clark video.
31st August 2025
31st Aug 25
1
1
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
@marylandgirl58
2025 - Thank you for visiting my profile. I have been on 365 since around 2015. I enjoy the art of photography and love to...
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Album Seven 💜 Watercolor & Overflow
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
31st August 2025 4:48pm
Tags
@marylandgirl58
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very nice
September 1st, 2025
