Hibiscus in Watercolor by marylandgirl58
Hibiscus in Watercolor

This painting is larger than the others and it took me a couple days to complete. Detail work is hard and I’ve got a lot to learn, but I’m happy with how this one turned out.
1st September 2025 1st Sep 25

🐶 Joyce Ann

@marylandgirl58
2025 - Thank you for visiting my profile. I have been on 365 since around 2015. I enjoy the art of photography and love to...
Shirley
Beautifully done fav
September 2nd, 2025  
gloria jones
Well done! Love the colors
September 2nd, 2025  
Barb
This is marvelous!
September 2nd, 2025  
Rick
Nice.
September 2nd, 2025  
