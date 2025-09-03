Previous
A Pear by marylandgirl58
62 / 365

A Pear

Followed the class by Anne Mason about painting a 🍐. I think it came out pretty well!
3rd September 2025 3rd Sep 25

🐶 Joyce Ann

ace
@marylandgirl58
2025 - Thank you for visiting my profile. I have been on 365 since around 2015. I enjoy the art of photography and love to...
16% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shirley ace
Wonderful
September 3rd, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice
September 3rd, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
This is a real treat! Volume, weight, texture, colour, shading! 👏 👏 👏
September 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact