Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
62 / 365
A Pear
Followed the class by Anne Mason about painting a 🍐. I think it came out pretty well!
3rd September 2025
3rd Sep 25
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
@marylandgirl58
2025 - Thank you for visiting my profile. I have been on 365 since around 2015. I enjoy the art of photography and love to...
1610
photos
145
followers
414
following
16% complete
View this month »
55
56
57
58
59
60
61
62
Latest from all albums
359
324
473
61
474
360
475
62
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
Album Seven 💜 Watercolor & Overflow
Taken
3rd September 2025 3:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
watercolor
,
@marylandgirl58
Shirley
ace
Wonderful
September 3rd, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice
September 3rd, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
This is a real treat! Volume, weight, texture, colour, shading! 👏 👏 👏
September 3rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close