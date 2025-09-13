Previous
Loose Poppy by marylandgirl58
Loose Poppy

Haven’t had much time for things. Working on figuring out Medicare, pensions and using up my leave before January. At some point, I need to tell my boss.

Painted a loose watercolor today in between chores, errands and working out today. Hope to get some regular photos tomorrow!
13th September 2025 13th Sep 25

🐶 Joyce Ann

@marylandgirl58
2025 - Thank you for visiting my profile. I have been on 365 since around 2015. I enjoy the art of photography and love to...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice art piece
September 14th, 2025  
Diane ace
Pretty poppy. Good luck with all the paperwork.
September 14th, 2025  
