Previous
67 / 365
Loose Poppy
Haven’t had much time for things. Working on figuring out Medicare, pensions and using up my leave before January. At some point, I need to tell my boss.
Painted a loose watercolor today in between chores, errands and working out today. Hope to get some regular photos tomorrow!
13th September 2025
13th Sep 25
2
0
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
@marylandgirl58
2025 - Thank you for visiting my profile. I have been on 365 since around 2015. I enjoy the art of photography and love to...
1629
photos
145
followers
413
following
18% complete
60
61
62
63
64
65
66
67
363
480
327
481
364
65
66
67
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
Album Seven 💜 Watercolor & Overflow
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
13th September 2025 1:09pm
Tags
watercolor
,
@marylandgirl58
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice art piece
September 14th, 2025
Diane
ace
Pretty poppy. Good luck with all the paperwork.
September 14th, 2025
