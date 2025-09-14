Previous
Bee and Sunflower by marylandgirl58
68 / 365

Bee and Sunflower

Today’s lesson was a loose watercolor bee. I added the sunflower to make the picture complete. I need to work on my “splatter technique” haha!
14th September 2025 14th Sep 25

🐶 Joyce Ann

ace
@marylandgirl58
2025 - Thank you for visiting my profile. I have been on 365 since around 2015. I enjoy the art of photography and love to...
18% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Sweet
September 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact